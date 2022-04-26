Dutch COVID-19 test maker Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) has set its 2022 sales outlook ahead of Street forecasts on Tuesday after reporting better than expected financials for 1Q 2022, driven by both non-COVID and COVID sales.

Net sales have surged ~11% YoY during the quarter to $628.4M compared to the consensus at $589.6M.

Sales of products used for COVID-19 testing and surveillance jumped ~18% YoY on a constant currency basis, while CER growth in the non-COVID-19 product portfolio stood at ~14% YoY.

The adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew ~21% YoY to $0.80 compared to $0.71 in the consensus.

"This performance in the first quarter has set a solid stage for continued execution in an increasingly volatile environment while our proactive initiatives have helped to build resilience into our business," Chief Executive Thierry Bernard said ahead of the earnings call on Thursday.

Qiagen (QGEN) has raised its full-year 2022 net sales and adj. diluted EPS outlook to at least $2.12B CER and $2.14 per share on a constant currency basis, respectively.

Currently, Wall Street expects the company to report $2.10B in revenue and $2.06 EPS for this year.