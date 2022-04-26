Disney unlikely to see harm from Florida district spat, Deutsche Bank says
Apr. 26, 2022 1:58 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Disney stock (NYSE:DIS) is down 3.2% amid today's market downdraft - and it's shed 11% of value since the Good Friday market holiday, a period during which Florida moved quickly in putting an end to the special tax district under Disney World.
- That district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, had been created decades ago and granted Disney autonomy in providing essential services to Disney World without burdening local residents with the cost (or burdening Disney with extra regulation).
- While there are different ways for the event to play out, Deutsche Bank answers a number of client calls by saying it doesn't see Disney suffering harm.
- The deal has marked a symbiotic relationship between Disney World and Florida's Orange County (and to a smaller extent Osceola County), analyst Bryan Kraft says: Disney's won full control of construction, maintenance and operation of its park, and the county has spared its residents the cost and benefited from the Disney economic boom.
- But now what? If Orange County absorbs the district, "it would mean ... a 15-20% average property tax increase for residents. That is an enormous tax burden to suddenly put on residents when the system in place today has Disney bearing all of the costs," Kraft writes.
- The County would also need to assume the district's financial obligations, including a $1 billion bond (marking a 167% increase in the county's indebtedness).
- "Contrary to media reports that Disney enjoys 'special tax benefits' from the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney does not," he says, noting repealing the district doesn't trigger new taxes. The detriment for the company is the lack of autonomy in managing Disney World. But Disney doesn't have similar arrangements at other theme parks, and "those locations seem to be doing just fine."
- A lot has yet to play out before the law takes effect in June 2023, and Kraft argues both Disney and the County are "highly motivated" to maintain the status quo somehow - perhaps through a new agreement.
- Ultimately, it means no material negative outcome and perhaps a positive development for Disney, Kraft says.
- Recently, operations have ramped back up at Hong Kong Disneyland after a three-month shutdown.