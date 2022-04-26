Boeing Q1 preview: Will losses narrow amid recovery in commercial aviation?

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (+85.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.04B (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.

Looking back, the aerospace company reported a much wider than expected loss in Q4. Net loss narrowed from $8.42B in the prior-year period to $4.14B, but it took a $3.5B charge to cover additional delays in 787 jetliner deliveries and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes. The company lost $4.29B in the year, marking its third annual loss in a row, but significantly lower than 2020 losses of $11.94B.

Boeing (BA) is expected to considerably narrow its adjusted losses per share on the back of a modest revenue growth and a recovery in commercial aviation. The company reported 95 commercial deliveries in Q1, after handing over 77 planes in the year-ago quarter. Although deliveries rose compared to the year-ago period, it fell short of analysts' estimates.

Over the quarter, Boeing secured an order from Air Lease (AL) for 32 additional 737-8 and 737-9 jets; an order from ASL Aviation for up to 20 additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters; an order from American Airlines (AAL) for an additional 23 737 MAX 8 aircraft; and an order from Qatar Airways for up to 50 of its new 777X freighter jets.

Investors will be looking out for a forecast for the year or any commentary on resumption of 787 deliveries. JPMorgan previews that no major announcements are likely with regard to the timing of the MAX's return to service in China or the FAA's approval of the 787, but thinks updates to aircraft delivery expectations or annual free cash flow guidance could be impactful on share price.

JPMorgan also warned of a risk that Boeing could disclose additional charges related to aircraft programs that, while non-cash in nature, would still reduce headline EBIT and optically raise calculated leverage.

Ahead of the earnings release, BA price target was lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co., from $270.00 to $250.00 with a "buy" rating. Meanwhile, JPMorgan issued a new $235.00 price target on the stock.