Ryder Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:02 PM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ryder (NYSE:R) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.38 (+118.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.57B (+15.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, R has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.