Entergy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:03 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Entergy (ETR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.9B (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ETR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.