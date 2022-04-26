TE Connectivity Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:04 PM ET TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.81B (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward.