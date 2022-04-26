Masco Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:05 PM ETMasco Corporation (MAS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Masco (NYSE:MAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.