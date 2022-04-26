Oshkosh Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:05 PM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-85.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.89B (+19.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.