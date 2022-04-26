Las Vegas Sands Q1 EPS, revenue estimates up

Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is -$0.24 (+4.0% y/y) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.13B (-5.8% y/y).
  • The casino and resort company is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results tomorrow, Apr. 27, after market close.
  • Over the last 2 years, LVS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and revenue estimates 13% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 9 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward revisions.
