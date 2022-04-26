Amphenol Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:06 PM ETAmphenol Corporation (APH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.76B (+16.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.