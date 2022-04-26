Alkermes Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:07 PM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-90.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $256.02M (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.