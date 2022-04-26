Will chip headwinds dent Ford Motor Q1 Earnings or new launches cushion the upcoming quarter?
Apr. 26, 2022 2:10 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-57.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.34B (-6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, F has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Ford expects FY22 adjusted EBIT to be $11.5B to $12.5B vs. $12.2B consensus. That tally is an increase of 15% to 25% over 2021. Adjusted free cash flow for the year is expected to land in a range of $5.5B to $6.5B.
- The quarter has seen a struggle in performance as the trickle down effect of the global supply chain disruptions amid the pandemic led the automobile company to idle production at times due to a shortage of semiconductors, creating erratic sales and earnings growth.
- The Ukraine war has created new supply problems for the company in key markets.
- JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman on Monday trimmed Q1 estimates for both GM and Ford for the second time; he added, "Commodity prices have since stabilized but remain elevated and volatile and suppliers are surely requesting higher prices from both GM and Ford to help compensate for an increasing array of non-commodity supply chain costs."
- Evercore ISI in a note to investors last week said it expects Ford to cut its 2022 outlook due to the growing number of problems facing the company like the exposure to supply chain problems in Europe due to the war and the increased cost of aluminum used in its top-selling F-Series pickups.
- Ahead of its earnings, Ford started the formal production of the electric version of the F-150 pickup; the company said it has 200K reservations of the F-150 Lightning.
- Ford reported a drop of 19% in Q1 sales in China amid continuing semiconductor shortages while U.S. sales saw a drop of 26% in March.
- SA Contributor J.B. Meathe recently said that rapidly expanding EV Market makes Ford valuation attractive.