Teledyne Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:09 PM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Teledyne (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.08 (+35.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+65.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.