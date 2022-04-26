Alpine 4 Holdings sees Q1 revenue between $24M-$26M
Apr. 26, 2022
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) expects Q1 revenue between $24M-$26M.
- CEO Kent Wilson noted, "With the company's Q1 revenue projected at roughly half of all of 2021's revenue, the company is poised to exceed $100M in revenue for 2022. Further, we are also seeing our consolidated gross profit moving in the right direction to the mid 20% range. While the data shows supply chain constraints will be present for much of 2022, it is also apparent that once we see some semblance of ordinary return with the supply chain system, our consolidated gross profit will rise even further."
- The company recently its FY21 results, generating consolidated revenues of $51.6M, up 54.3% Y/Y. As of Mar 31, total revenue backlog were $36.6M.