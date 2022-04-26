Owens Corning Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:15 PM ETOwens Corning (OC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.44 (+41.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.23B (+17.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.