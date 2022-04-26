Evercore Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:15 PM ETEvercore Inc. (EVR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.10 (-5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $668.16M (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.