Dana Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:15 PM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-80.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DAN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.