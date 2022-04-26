Silicon Laboratories Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:16 PM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-29.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $226.22M (-11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLAB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.