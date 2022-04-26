The Beauty Health Company is tipped by Stifel to see huge rally

Apr. 26, 2022 2:16 PM ETThe Beauty Health Company (SKIN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Arrow sign growth on blue background. Business development to success and growing growth concept. 3d illustration

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Stifel thinks the share price of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) could double with recession and China fears potentially overblown.

A Stifel survey indicated HydraFacial trends are strong for SKIN and 2022 growth expectations have even strengthened since the checks last.

"We believe all of this negative sentiment is currently reflected in Beauty Health’s current share price and argue several positives are being overlooked," noted analyst Jonathan Block.

Block said that from a valuation perspective, Beauty Health (SKIN) is currently trading close to trough valuation.

Stifel has a Buy rating on SKIN and price target of $33. The stock is also a new addition to the Stifel Select List.

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) is well-liked on Wall Street in general, with 10 of 11 firms covering the stock slotting it at a Buy-equivalent rating or higher.

