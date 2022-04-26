Penske Automotive Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:17 PM ETPenske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.64 (+61.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.32B (+9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.