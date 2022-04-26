M/I Homes Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 2:18 PM ETM/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.98 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $888.2M (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MHO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.