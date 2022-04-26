Healthcare IT provider OneMedNet to merge with SPAC Data Knights

Healthcare IT provider OneMedNet intends to go public through a merger with SPAC Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (DKDCA).

Data Knights and OneMedNet, which specializes in real world data solutions for the healthcare sector, announced they have signed a definitive agreement to combine through a deal that values OneMedNet at a pro forma enterprise value of $317M.

The combined company’s stock is expected to trade under the symbol ONMD. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Based in Minneapolis, OneMedNet provides technology to help healthcare providers curate and search clinical image archives.

