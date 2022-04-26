Phio begins enrollment in phase 1b trial of PH-762 to treat skin cancer

Apr. 26, 2022 2:24 PM ETPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) said it opened patient enrollment in a phase 1b trial of PH-762 to treat advanced melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
  • "We are excited to advance our first-in-human clinical trial for our lead program, PH-762, to treat patients with melanoma. The start of this clinical study marks a significant milestone for Phio and our INTASYL therapeutic platform," said Phio (PHIO) President and CEO Gerrit Dispersyn.
  • The trial, which is being conducted at the Gustave Roussy Institute, will feature a dose escalation of PH-762 monotherapy and and find a suitable dose for phase 2.
