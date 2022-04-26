Molecular falls as partner Novartis says more data needed for emergency nod of ensovibep
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) on Tuesday said its partner Novartis (NVS) on its quarterly earnings call said that the emergency use application to the U.S. FDA for their COVID-19 antiviral therapy ensovibep might need more data to be authorized.
- American depositary shares of MOLN fall 16.1% to $13.90 in afternoon trade.
- In February, Novartis had requested for the emergency use approval from the FDA, based on data from clinical and preclinical studies including positive results of a phase 2 portion of the EMPATHY study.
- In Novartis' earnings call, CEO Vas Narasimhan also noted that the current Omicron wave, and the lower incidents of hospitalization associated with it, has made clinical investigations challenging.
- MOLN said NVS is working with the FDA on a potential phase 3 study design that could provide the additional data that the regulator is seeking.