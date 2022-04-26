North Dakota oil production drops ~600kb/d following weekend blizzard

North Dakota oil production drops ~600kb/d following weekend blizzard

Apr. 26, 2022

  • A late-April blizzard brought snow and ice to North Dakota's oil patch, leading the State's Pipeline Authority to estimate that daily oil production has fallen by as much as 60%, or ~600kb/d.
  • The weather comes a week after a prior April blizzard reduced flows ~25%, according to the State's pipeline authority.
  • North Dakota's energy infrastructure, including pump jacks, pipeline compressors and gas processing plants, all require electricity to operate; widespread power outages have been difficult to remedy, as snowy roads make it a challenge to reach impacted infrastructure.
  • According to the local utility, in its 98-year history, "the damage we have assessed so far is unprecedented. It's the worst damage Montana-Dakota Utilities has had on its system."
  • Commodity traders (USO) are likely to respond to the temporary supply impact, though producers could see lingering effects on production plans; Exxon (XOM) is a major operator in the Bakken, as is Hess (HES).
  • With Q1 results on deck, any lasting supply impact could spell trouble for Bakken-exposed names.
