North Dakota oil production drops ~600kb/d following weekend blizzard
Apr. 26, 2022 2:51 PM ETUSO, XOM, HES, WLLBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor13 Comments
- A late-April blizzard brought snow and ice to North Dakota's oil patch, leading the State's Pipeline Authority to estimate that daily oil production has fallen by as much as 60%, or ~600kb/d.
- The weather comes a week after a prior April blizzard reduced flows ~25%, according to the State's pipeline authority.
- North Dakota's energy infrastructure, including pump jacks, pipeline compressors and gas processing plants, all require electricity to operate; widespread power outages have been difficult to remedy, as snowy roads make it a challenge to reach impacted infrastructure.
- According to the local utility, in its 98-year history, "the damage we have assessed so far is unprecedented. It's the worst damage Montana-Dakota Utilities has had on its system."
- Commodity traders (USO) are likely to respond to the temporary supply impact, though producers could see lingering effects on production plans; Exxon (XOM) is a major operator in the Bakken, as is Hess (HES).
- With Q1 results on deck, any lasting supply impact could spell trouble for Bakken-exposed names.