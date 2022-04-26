Brazilian green biotech company SuperBac to merge with SPAC XPAC

Apr. 26, 2022 3:15 PM ETXPAXBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Biology laboratory nature and science, Plants with biochemistry structure and chemical formula on green background.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

SPAC XPAC Acquisition Corp. (XPAX) has agreed to merge with Brazilian green biotech company SuperBac Biotechnology Solutions.

XPAC said the deal will give SuperBac a post-money implied pro forma equity value of up to $500M. The combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year, pending shareholder approval.

SuperBac specializes in developing bacteria found in the Brazilian ecosystem for agricultural and industrial purposes. The company’s lead product, Supergan, uses a Brazilian bacteria to help reduce the need for nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium, or NPK, crop fertilizer while increasing productivity.

