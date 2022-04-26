Trafigura to step out of Russian oil market by May 15, sort of

Apr. 26, 2022 3:19 PM ETSHEL, BP, TTE, USO, CO1:COM, RNFTFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

Dollar Symbol dripping blood on white background

fatido/iStock via Getty Images

  • Trafigura announced plans to stop buying crude (USO) from Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) by May 15th, as pressure mounts to cut the Kremlin off from sources of foreign capital.
  • The move follows an announcement by Vitol, whereby the commodity trader plans to "diminish significantly, in the second quarter, as contractual obligations decline" its oil trading operations in Russia.
  • Vitol plans to end trading with Russia entirely in 2022.
  • Shell (SHEL), BP (BP), Total (TTE) and others have all announced plans to stop buying cargoes from Russia entirely, as Russia wages war in Ukraine.
  • The Trafigura announcement, however, leaves the company free to purchase Russian oil and oil products from producers other than Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), saying "those cargoes will be used solely to supply European customers."
  • Weeks after the European Federation of Energy Traders asked for a bailout from the European Central Bank, it appears key members of the trading group are committing to fund the Kremlin a bit less than before.
  • With Russian Urals crude trading at a $35 discount to Brent (CO1:COM), commodity houses stand to make upwards of $70m on each cargo of Russian crude they trade; perhaps limiting their need to lean on European taxpayers for future bailouts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.