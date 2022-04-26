Trafigura to step out of Russian oil market by May 15, sort of
- Trafigura announced plans to stop buying crude (USO) from Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) by May 15th, as pressure mounts to cut the Kremlin off from sources of foreign capital.
- The move follows an announcement by Vitol, whereby the commodity trader plans to "diminish significantly, in the second quarter, as contractual obligations decline" its oil trading operations in Russia.
- Vitol plans to end trading with Russia entirely in 2022.
- Shell (SHEL), BP (BP), Total (TTE) and others have all announced plans to stop buying cargoes from Russia entirely, as Russia wages war in Ukraine.
- The Trafigura announcement, however, leaves the company free to purchase Russian oil and oil products from producers other than Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), saying "those cargoes will be used solely to supply European customers."
- Weeks after the European Federation of Energy Traders asked for a bailout from the European Central Bank, it appears key members of the trading group are committing to fund the Kremlin a bit less than before.
- With Russian Urals crude trading at a $35 discount to Brent (CO1:COM), commodity houses stand to make upwards of $70m on each cargo of Russian crude they trade; perhaps limiting their need to lean on European taxpayers for future bailouts.