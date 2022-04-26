US Foods feels the activist heat again
Apr. 26, 2022 3:20 PM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Activist investor Sachem Head Capital Management LP sent a new letter to shareholders of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) pressing for changes.
- In the letter, Sachem Head discussed the track record of underperformance at USFD under the current directors and management team and pitched the case on why stockholders should help deliver a "new culture of accountability" by voting to elect Sachem Head’s five director nominees to the US Foods board.
- Sachem beneficially owns approximately 8.7% of US Foods common stock. The firm noted that the roughly $750 million investment makes it one of the company’s largest common stockholders.
- Sachem Head cut the director nominees to five from seven after US Foods late last month named two new independent directors to the board and announced that former US Foods CEO John Lederer would not stand for reelection.