House panel to probe ConocoPhillips on Alaska natural gas leak

Apr. 26, 2022 3:35 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Aerial view of Off shore oil rig

6381380/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee is seeking more information about a natural gas leak at a ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) project in Alaska's North Slope, Bloomberg reports, citing a letter lawmakers sent to the company Tuesday.

"The ongoing leak and ConocoPhillips' response raises a number of troubling questions, including how your company would respond to similar leaks at your proposed Willow project inside the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska," committee chair Rep. Raul Grijalva wrote.

The committee said it wants to know why it took the company a month to identify the source of the leak, which the lawmakers said was a well that was not fully cemented.

ConocoPhillips (COP) said recently that more than 7.2M cf of natural gas has escaped in the leak at the Alpine oil field.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.