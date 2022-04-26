The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee is seeking more information about a natural gas leak at a ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) project in Alaska's North Slope, Bloomberg reports, citing a letter lawmakers sent to the company Tuesday.

"The ongoing leak and ConocoPhillips' response raises a number of troubling questions, including how your company would respond to similar leaks at your proposed Willow project inside the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska," committee chair Rep. Raul Grijalva wrote.

The committee said it wants to know why it took the company a month to identify the source of the leak, which the lawmakers said was a well that was not fully cemented.

ConocoPhillips (COP) said recently that more than 7.2M cf of natural gas has escaped in the leak at the Alpine oil field.