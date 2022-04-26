H.C. Wainwright has increased its price target on the clinical-stage biotech Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) on Tuesday to reflect the prospects of its co-lead product candidates NKX101 and NKX019, for which the company released early Phase 1 data in two separate groups of blood cancer.

Nkarta (NKTX) surged Monday after the data indicated that 60% of patients with acute myeloid leukemia who received NKX101 reached complete response, implying there were no signs of a tumor. And in another trial, 50% of those with B cell malignancies showed a complete response to NKX019.

The positive data validates the potential of the company’s CAR-NK cell therapy platform across multiple cancer types, H.C. Wainwright analyst Emily Bodnar argued, increasing the probability of success for both candidates in AML and B cell malignancies to 30%.

In addition, the analyst cheered the safety data of the trial, noting that there were no reports of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), neurotoxicity, or graft versus host disease (GVHD).

H.C. Wainwright has a Buy rating on Nkarta (NKTX), and the price target raised to $36 from $25 per share, indicates a premium of ~92% to the last close.

The company shares are set to close lower on Tuesday in reaction to the $200 million worth of stock offering announced by the management.