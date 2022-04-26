Nkarta price target raised at H.C. Wainwright citing data for blood cancer candidates

Apr. 26, 2022 3:36 PM ETNkarta, Inc. (NKTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

H.C. Wainwright has increased its price target on the clinical-stage biotech Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) on Tuesday to reflect the prospects of its co-lead product candidates NKX101 and NKX019, for which the company released early Phase 1 data in two separate groups of blood cancer.

Nkarta (NKTX) surged Monday after the data indicated that 60% of patients with acute myeloid leukemia who received NKX101 reached complete response, implying there were no signs of a tumor. And in another trial, 50% of those with B cell malignancies showed a complete response to NKX019.

The positive data validates the potential of the company’s CAR-NK cell therapy platform across multiple cancer types, H.C. Wainwright analyst Emily Bodnar argued, increasing the probability of success for both candidates in AML and B cell malignancies to 30%.

In addition, the analyst cheered the safety data of the trial, noting that there were no reports of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), neurotoxicity, or graft versus host disease (GVHD).

H.C. Wainwright has a Buy rating on Nkarta (NKTX), and the price target raised to $36 from $25 per share, indicates a premium of ~92% to the last close.

The company shares are set to close lower on Tuesday in reaction to the $200 million worth of stock offering announced by the management.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.