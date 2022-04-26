Block takes a dip on lowered target by Susquehanna Bancshares
Apr. 26, 2022 3:38 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Block (SQ -6.2%) target tp $160, based on a peer group valuation.
- Bank mentions "Our downside risk of $70 is based on ~0.15x our 2024 price/(net revenue x growth), which could happen if revenue growth is lower than expected, margins compress more than expected, or the economy deteriorates."
- Group iterates downside risks include a prolonged economic downturn, the inability to retain profitable cash accounts, legislation that inhibits small-business formation, and increasing competition from new POS players and incumbents.
- Comparative ratings analysis vs peers, the stock has shed about 60% over the last one year.