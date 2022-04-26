SpartanNash jumps on report of takeover offers

SpartanNash warehouse location. SpartanNash is a wholesale grocery distributor and serves military commissaries and exchanges.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) rose 8% after a report that United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) and Oak Street Real Estate Capital were separately working on bids for the food distributor. UNFI fell 2.2%.
  • United Natural Foods (UNFI) is exploring an offer for the whole company, while Oak Street is interested in buying real estate from the company worth up to $1 billion, according to a Reuters report. There's no certainty that a deal will happen.
  • The report comes as activists Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings last month nominated three directors for the SPTN board and are pushing for the food distributor to start a review of strategic alternatives. The activists collectively own a 4.5% stake in SpartanNash.
  • Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings have argued SPTN may be worth about $50/share in a takeout based on sum-of-the-parts.
  • Last week, spotlight on SpartanNash as boardroom battle brews.
  • Also see from earlier Tuesday, US Foods (USFD) feels the activist heat again.
