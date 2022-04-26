SpartanNash jumps on report of takeover offers
Apr. 26, 2022 3:42 PM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), SPTNUSFDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) rose 8% after a report that United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) and Oak Street Real Estate Capital were separately working on bids for the food distributor. UNFI fell 2.2%.
- United Natural Foods (UNFI) is exploring an offer for the whole company, while Oak Street is interested in buying real estate from the company worth up to $1 billion, according to a Reuters report. There's no certainty that a deal will happen.
- The report comes as activists Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings last month nominated three directors for the SPTN board and are pushing for the food distributor to start a review of strategic alternatives. The activists collectively own a 4.5% stake in SpartanNash.
- Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings have argued SPTN may be worth about $50/share in a takeout based on sum-of-the-parts.
- Last week, spotlight on SpartanNash as boardroom battle brews.
