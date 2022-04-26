Net Savings Link launches mobile crypto mining app HIVE MULTIMINE
Apr. 26, 2022 3:44 PM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV), in partnership with Metaverse Network, on Tuesday has introduced HIVE MULTIMINE, a mobile cryptocurrency mining app allowing users to mine digital coins on their smartphone.
- In turn, HIVE MULTIMINE is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of HIVE Strategy, a 50/50 partnership between Net Savings Link (NSAV) and Metaverse Network.
- The launch provides users "the opportunity to mine crypto without having to purchase a crypto mining machine, or the option to mine both ways, depending on their personal situation," said Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, interim CEO and senior vice president of cryptocurrency operations for NSAV. It "also allows the possibility of the data power being given back to the people, rather than leaving it to a handful of high net worth individuals or institutions that control a high percentage of the crypto mining farms,” he added.
- Earlier in April, Net Savings Link unveiled an ecofriendly home mining device.