Zillow Group dumps 8% as RBC lowers PT to $65

Entrance to 535 Mission street office building, San Francisco

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • RBC lowered PT for Zillow Group (ZG -8.3%) to $65, down from $70 on rate increase concerns and slower-than-expected inventory ramp.
  • Maintains outperform rating.
  • Bank further details: 'We lower our estimates for PA revenue by 3.6%/3.8% in '22/'23, respectively, and lower our PT to $65.'
  • Further detailing from bank's research notes 'Given persistently low inventory, ROI fatigue has been building for well over a year, however, the difference this time, (and maybe the back breaker for many agents) is that with the below-seasonal inventory ramp, this is impacting ZG's traffic which is leading to fewer leads and driving rising cost/lead sensitivity with agents.'
  • Read a comparative narrative by contributor 'Opendoor And Zillow: Disrupting The Real Estate Space'
  • Looking at the price movement, the stock has shed about 73% in a year.
