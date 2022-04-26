TechnipFMC Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (vs. -$0.03 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (-3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.