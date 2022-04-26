Lennox International trades 6% lower as analysts cut targets over housing market headwinds
Apr. 26, 2022 3:53 PM ETLennox International Inc. (LII)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Wall Street analysts scrambled Tuesday to reassess their opinions of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) pointing out to the concerns over rising interest rates given stock's exposure to US residential market.
- Credit Suisse lowered its price target on climate control products company to $242 from $258.
- "We think LII's multiple will continue to see pressure due to U.S. residential/consumer concerns (interest rates and inflation). We also have concerns around the broader channel as distributors stock up into a potentially slowing summer selling season," said a group of Credit Suisse analysts led by John Walsh.
- Analysts have looked past Lennox' earnings beat and a hike in revenue growth guidance from 5-10% to 7-11% released Monday to respond on housing market headwinds driving the stock.
- At Stephens analyst Tommy Moll told investors, "While searching for an entry point for this "wish list" stock, with an impending CEO transition and limited visibility into the residential cycle, we remain Equal Weight while lowering our price target to $275 from $335."
- Barclays cuts its price target to $260 from $300 while Cowen lowered to $295 from previous $325 target on Lennox share price.
- Adding up to the bearish view, Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey lowered the firm's price target to $225 from $295 at unchanged underperformed rating.
- The target drop reflects the significant de-rating of the entire industrial group, Linzey told investors in a research note. He believes Lennox was able to power through some difficult residential comps in Q1 but that its volumes were flat with price and mix the positive contributors to growth.
- LII stock is down 6% to trade at $224 around closing on Tuesday.
- Overall, Wall Street analysts maintain a Hold rating on the stock, so as Seeking Alpha's Quant System.