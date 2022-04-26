Canadian Pacific Railway Q1 EPS, revenue estimates down
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $0.56 (-87.5% y/y) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.47B (-25.0% y/y).
- The railways company is set to report Q1 results tomorrow, Apr. 27, after market close.
- Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 14 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward revisions.