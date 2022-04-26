Canadian Pacific Railway Q1 EPS, revenue estimates down

  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $0.56 (-87.5% y/y) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.47B (-25.0% y/y).
  • The railways company is set to report Q1 results tomorrow, Apr. 27, after market close.
  • Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 14 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward revisions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.