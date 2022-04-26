Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) -2.7% in Tuesday's trading as Barclays downgraded shares to Underweight from Equal Weight, driven by the firm's bearish view on iron ore and Rio's (RIO) condition as the most leveraged stock to iron ore prices in its coverage.

Chinese steel production should decline in this year's H2, says Barclays analyst Amos Fletcher, with a 3% Y/Y decline likely in 2022, as Chinese steel prices are seen falling in the absence of cuts due to sluggish real estate demand and seasonally elevated steel inventories.

Iron ore has been surprisingly strong YTD, driven by rising Chinese steel production and struggling seaborne supply, but Barclays believes both factors will reverse, as progressive growth in low-cost supply combined with softening crude steel production in China drives iron ore into a multi-year period of surpluses to 2025.

Fletcher also notes that Rio's (RIO) share price has fallen 93% of the time when iron ore falls by more than 5% M/M.

With fears rising that the COVID-19 lockdown that has paralyzed Shanghai could spread to Beijing, iron ore futures have fallen to their lowest levels in a month.