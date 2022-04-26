CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) will use cash on hand and proceeds from a new $65.0M non-recourse loan to pay for partial redemption of its outstanding 10% senior secured notes, the company said Tuesday.

"This new loan and subsequent partial redemption of the 10% Notes will meaningfully strengthen our balance sheet, reduce our cost of capital, and enhance net cash flow," said CEO Stephen Lebovitz.

A CBL (CBL) subsidiary delivered a conditional notice of redemption to holders of its 10% note dues 2029 to redeem $60.0M of the the notes on May 26, 2022. The redemption is conditioned upon the company receiving the net cash proceeds from the new financing.

After the planned redemption, $335.0M principal amount of the 10% notes will remain outstanding.

The new CMBS loan will be secured by a pool of five open-air centers owned in a 92/8 joint venture and located in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The open-air centers include Hamilton Crossing, Hamilton Corner, The Terrace, The Shoppes at Hamilton Place, and Hamilton Place - Regal.

The loan will have a 10-year term loan with a fixed interest rate determined at closing and based upon an agreed upon spread plus the greater of the 10-year swap rate or 10-year U.S. Treasury rate. The rate is expected to be in the range of 5.5%-5.75%, assuming interest rates at closing are comparable to today's rates.

The loan is expected to close on or around May 25.

The move comes as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the federal funds rate target range by 50 basis points at its May 3-4 meeting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that a 50 bps rate hike is "on the table," particularly for the May meeting.