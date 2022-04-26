Texas Instruments GAAP EPS of $2.35 beats by $0.18, revenue of $4.91B beats by $180M
Apr. 26, 2022 4:02 PM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Texas Instruments press release (NASDAQ:TXN): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.35 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $4.91B (+14.5% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
- Revenue increased 14% from the same quarter a year ago primarily due to growth in industrial and automotive.
- "TI's second quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $4.20 billion to $4.80 billion ($4.73B consensus) and earnings per share between $1.84 and $2.26($2.19 consensus). This outlook comprehends an impact due to reduced demand from COVID-19 restrictions in China. We continue to expect our 2022 annual operating tax rate to be about 14%."