Hawaiian Holdings GAAP EPS of -$2.54 beats by $0.37, revenue of $477.21M beats by $0.53M

Apr. 26, 2022 4:05 PM ETHawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hawaiian Holdings press release (NASDAQ:HA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$2.54 beats by $0.37.
  • Revenue of $477.21M (+161.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.53M.
  • The Company reported EBITDA of $(96.0) million, and adjusted EBITDA of $(105.5) million.
  • Q2 2022 Outlook: The Company expects its capacity for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 to be down approximately 11.5% to 14.5% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • The Company expects its total revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 to sequentially improve from the first quarter and be down approximately 8% to 12% compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to strong demand throughout its network.
  • The Company's outlook of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 is $(50) million to $10 million, which reflects the resilient demand for Hawai'i travel as the Company continues to rebuild its network.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.