Hawaiian Holdings GAAP EPS of -$2.54 beats by $0.37, revenue of $477.21M beats by $0.53M
Apr. 26, 2022 4:05 PM ETHawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hawaiian Holdings press release (NASDAQ:HA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$2.54 beats by $0.37.
- Revenue of $477.21M (+161.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.53M.
- The Company reported EBITDA of $(96.0) million, and adjusted EBITDA of $(105.5) million.
- Q2 2022 Outlook: The Company expects its capacity for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 to be down approximately 11.5% to 14.5% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
- The Company expects its total revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 to sequentially improve from the first quarter and be down approximately 8% to 12% compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to strong demand throughout its network.
- The Company's outlook of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 is $(50) million to $10 million, which reflects the resilient demand for Hawai'i travel as the Company continues to rebuild its network.