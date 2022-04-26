Enphase Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.10, revenue of $441.3M beats by $7.63M

  • Enphase Energy press release (NASDAQ:ENPH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $441.3M (+46.2% Y/Y) beats by $7.63M.
  • Shares +6%.
  • GAAP gross margin of 40.1%; non-GAAP gross margin of 41.0%
  • GAAP operating income of $61.8 million; non-GAAP operating income of $114.5 million
  • Ending cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities balance of $1.1 billion
  • Q2 Outlook: Revenue to be within a range of $490 million to $520 million (vs. consensus $478.49M); GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 37.0% to 40.0%; non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 38.0% to 41.0%,

This was corrected on 04/26/2022 at 4:25 PM. The revised post corrects Q2 revenue consensus figure

