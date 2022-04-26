Visa Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.14, revenue of $7.2B beats by $380M
Apr. 26, 2022
- Visa press release (NYSE:V): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $7.2B (+25% Y/Y) beats by $380M.
- Shares +1.5%.
- Payments volume for the three months ended March 31, 2022, increased 17% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis.
- Cross-border volume excluding transactions within Europe, which drive our international transaction revenues, increased 47% on a constant-dollar basis for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Total cross-border volume on a constantdollar basis increased 38% in the quarter.
- Total processed transactions, which represent transactions processed by Visa, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, were 44.8 billion, a 19% increase over the prior year.