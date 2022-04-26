Visa Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.14, revenue of $7.2B beats by $380M

Apr. 26, 2022 4:08 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Visa press release (NYSE:V): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $7.2B (+25% Y/Y) beats by $380M.
  • Shares +1.5%.
  • Payments volume for the three months ended March 31, 2022, increased 17% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis.
  • Cross-border volume excluding transactions within Europe, which drive our international transaction revenues, increased 47% on a constant-dollar basis for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Total cross-border volume on a constantdollar basis increased 38% in the quarter.
  • Total processed transactions, which represent transactions processed by Visa, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, were 44.8 billion, a 19% increase over the prior year.
