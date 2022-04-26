Canadian National Railway Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 misses by $0.07, revenue of $3.71B beats by $40M

Apr. 26, 2022 4:09 PM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Canadian National Railway press release (NYSE:CNI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $3.71B (+4.8% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Operating ratio, defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, of 66.9%, an increase of 4.4-points, and adjusted operating ratio of 66.6%, an increase of 0.3-points.
  • Free cash flow for the first three months of 2022 was C$571 million compared to C$539 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Injury frequency rate improved by 18% and the accident rate increased by 93%
  • Updated 2022 financial outlook: Due to challenging operating conditions in the first quarter as well as worldwide economic uncertainty, CN now expects to deliver approximately 15-20% adjusted diluted EPS growth (compared to its January 25, 2022 target of 20%). CN is now targeting an operating ratio below 60% for 2022 (compared to its January 25, 2022 target of approximately 57%) as well as approximately 15% of ROIC. CN is also now targeting free cash flow in the range of C$3.7 billion - C$4.0 billion in 2022 (compared to its January 25, 2022 target of approximately C$4.0 billion).
