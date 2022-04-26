3M's (NYSE:MMM) closed -3% on Tuesday, as CEO Mike Roman told Bloomberg that supply chain challenges will continue for the "foreseeable future," after reporting Q1 earnings that topped estimates but trimming its profit outlook for the full year.

Earlier this year, Roman was "optimistic that things would improve as we got to the second half of the year, [but] we're now in the second quarter and I don't see on July 1 everything being much better."

Roman said some hurdles are easing, such as COVID-related absenteeism, but a shortage of semiconductors continues to hurt production of autos and electronic devices, both key markets for 3M (MMM), and high raw material and logistics costs hurt margins at the company's units that supply healthcare products and consumer goods.

3M's (MMM) Shanghai facilities are continuing to operate, but Roman said getting workers to the plants has been a challenge, and COVID lockdowns have strained local supply chains, cutting into available cargo capacity.

Separately, Axois reported earlier Tuesday that 3M (MMM) is considering a potential sale of its healthcare information systems unit.