Chipotle Mexican Grill Non-GAAP EPS of $5.70 beats by $0.07, revenue of $2.02B beats by $10M
Apr. 26, 2022 4:13 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Chipotle Mexican Grill press release (NYSE:CMG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.70 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $2.02B (+16.1% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Shares -3.4%.
For FY2022, management is anticipating the following: Q2 comparable restaurant sales growth, assuming current sales trends continue, in the 10% to 12% range; Between 235 to 250 new restaurant openings (including 5 to 10 relocations to add a Chipotlane), which assumes construction and permit delays don't worsen; An estimated underlying effective full year tax rate between 25% and 27% before discrete items.