Custom Truck One Source reports prelim Q1 revenue above Street estimate
Apr. 26, 2022 4:14 PM ETCustom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) on Tuesday reported prelim. Q1 revenue of $363M-366M, well above consensus estimate of $336.53M.
- CTOS reported prelim. Q1 net loss of $10M-8M and prelim. adj. EBITDA of $90M-93M.
- The company is scheduled to report Q1 results on May 10.
- CTOS also appointed chief accounting officer Todd Barrett as interim CFO effective May 13, concurrent with the resignation of current CFO Brad Meader.
- Meader will remain with CTOS until May 27 and will assist in the transition. He is stepping down for another opportunity at a private company.
- CTOS initiated a search for a successor to Meader.