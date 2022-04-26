Custom Truck One Source reports prelim Q1 revenue above Street estimate

  • Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) on Tuesday reported prelim. Q1 revenue of $363M-366M, well above consensus estimate of $336.53M.
  • CTOS reported prelim. Q1 net loss of $10M-8M and prelim. adj. EBITDA of $90M-93M.
  • The company is scheduled to report Q1 results on May 10.
  • CTOS also appointed chief accounting officer Todd Barrett as interim CFO effective May 13, concurrent with the resignation of current CFO Brad Meader.
  • Meader will remain with CTOS until May 27 and will assist in the transition. He is stepping down for another opportunity at a private company.
  • CTOS initiated a search for a successor to Meader.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.