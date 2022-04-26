Skechers Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.85B beats by $160M

Apr. 26, 2022 4:16 PM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Skechers press release (NYSE:SKX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $1.85B (+29.4% Y/Y) beats by $160M.
  • During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 652,000 shares of its Class A common stock for $25.0 million.
  • Q2 2022 Outlook: The Company believes it will achieve sales between $1.75 billion and $1.80 billion and diluted earnings per share of between $0.50 and $0.55. Further, the Company believes that for the fiscal year 2022, it will achieve sales between $7.2 billion and $7.4 billion and diluted earnings per share of between $2.75 and $2.95.
  • Shares +3.61%.
