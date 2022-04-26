Edwards Lifesciences Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.34B beats by $30M

Apr. 26, 2022 4:17 PM ETEdwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Edwards Lifesciences press release (NYSE:EW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.34B (+9.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Q1 TAVR sales grew 11 percent; underlying 14 percent

  • FY22 Guidance: Full year 2022 sales are expected to grow at a low double-digit underlying rate to $5.5 to $6.0 billion ($5.76B consensus), which includes an estimated negative year-over-year impact of $170 million from foreign exchange. Additionally, the company continues to expect full year 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 to $2.65 ($2.56 consensus), representing mid-teens growth over 2021.

  • For the second quarter of 2022, the company projects total sales to be between $1.36 and $1.44 billion ($1.45B consensus), and adjusted EPS of $0.61 to $0.69 vs. $0.65 consensus).

