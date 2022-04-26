Skechers U.S.A gains after posting broad sales strength in Q1

Apr. 26, 2022

Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) gained in after-hours trading on Tuesday after posting a strong Q1 earnings report.

The retailer saw strong growth during the quarter with a 28.7% increase in domestic sales and a 25.5% increase in international sales. Wholesale sales growth was up 32.7% during the quarter. By region, growth of 31% was recorded in the Americas driven by double-digit growth in the United States and growth soared 49% in EMEA driven by strong growth across Europe. APAC growth was up 4%, driven higher by 9% growth in China.

Gross margin fell basis points to 45.3% of sales. Operating margin was 9.7% of sales vs. 11.0% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Skechers sees Q2 sales of $1.75B to $1.80B vs. $1.75B consensus and EPS of $0.50 to $0.55 vs. $0.79 consensus.

CEO outlook: "Despite the on-going pandemic and other macroeconomic headwinds, we are especially encouraged by the phenomenal growth we experienced. We believe this momentum will continue as we strive towards our goal of $10 billion by 2026."

Shares of Skechers (SKX) rose 2.95% in after-hours trading to $38.54 after peeling off 4.60% in front of the report.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SKX flipped to Buy from Hold on February 7.

